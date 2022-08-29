Maybe the most annoying notifications yet.

The latest release of the final Warzone season has become plagued with complaints from Call of Duty players claiming certain notifications block integral parts of the screen, and always at the worst time.

Mid-game updates and ‘Fire Sale’ notifications are amongst the list of annoying pop-up banners impacting Warzone players, according to social media posts.

Image via Activision

Unfortunately for these disgruntled users, they cannot be turned off.

A /r/CODWarzone subreddit post has gained traction on Aug. 28, with Warzone players flocking to the site to share their frustrations.

The comments included countless shots at the developer’s notification choices, saying “they have a ton of different ones that pop up in terrible spots.”

“I was calmly walking in an open field in verdansk. i was still new to the game, so every gunshot scared me. i was looking at every building, wondering if i was going to get shot. then all of a sudden “PTHWUUUUUUERUEU FIRE SALE”. i literally jumped in my seat and dropped my controller,” one user wrote.

Other alerts include the Nevula V bomb, paired with tasteful electric guitar sounds that occur when interacting with things around the map.

There’s not much hope for an update changing the notification system, as Warzone 2 is around the corner. Hopefully, these issues will be rectified in the next installment in the franchise.

Warzone 2 is rumored to be released Nov. 16.

The highly anticipated battle royale follow-up will have new modes, maps, and weapons for fans to explore and, if CoD players are lucky, new-look notifications too.