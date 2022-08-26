When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?

Everything must come to an end.

The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.

“Last Stand,” the fifth and final #Vanguard Season, begins now!



Join the battle as Task Force Tyrants in the streets of Beheaded, armed with powerful weaponry. Check out the Patch Notes for details on new content and gameplay changes 👇https://t.co/ru7HU8whOz pic.twitter.com/qPoSf9R51a — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) August 24, 2022

It’s not just Vanguard that is winding down. Warzone is also coming to a close as far as new content is concerned, with an all-new Warzone experience dubbed Warzone 2.0 set to launch sometime this year after Modern Warfare 2 releases on Oct. 28.

There’s still plenty to do in Vanguard and Warzone in the end days of summer and early days of fall in 2022, so players can continue the grind for the foreseeable future before it’s time to hit up the newest and best that the CoD franchise has to offer.

Here’s when season five will come to an end in Vanguard and Warzone and potentially usher in an entirely new era of Call of Duty.

When does Warzone season 5 end?

Image via Activision

The final season of Vanguard and Warzone, Last Stand, is currently scheduled to come to an end on Nov. 16, 2022. Coincidentally, this is also the rumored launch date for the Warzone 2.0 experience, so it lines up.

This means that Nov. 16 could be the launch date for both Warzone 2.0 and season one of Modern Warfare 2, giving fans a load of new content to grind just over two weeks after the official launch of the new CoD title in 2022.

The official launch dates for season one of MW2 and Warzone 2.0 are yet to be revealed. But the in-game counter on the season five screen in both Vanguard and Warzone does confirm the ending date of Last Stand, so make sure to finish out the battle pass and earn all of its rewards by Nov. 16.