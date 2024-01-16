Category:
CoD

Warzone players call out fatal map design flaw on Urzikstan

Where are we dropping?
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 16, 2024 11:37 am
Warzone parachuting
Image via Activision

Warzone players have spent the past couple days questioning why the devs failed to create a primary hot drop on the battle royale’s latest map Urzikstan.

Raven Software made a concerted effort to improve Warzone’s pacing over the last several months. Compared to the previous map, Al Mazrah, Urzikstan is 20 percent smaller, has faster match times at around 20 minutes, and the storm closes in faster.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Water combat in Warzone
It’s not always sunny in Urzikstan. Image via Activision

Despite the changes making a significant difference, Warzone players still aren’t satisfied with the latest battle royale map’s pace at the start of a match.

Warzone players slam lack of ‘hot drops’ on Urzikstan

On Jan. 15, Warzone streamer FaZe Swagg complained about the map, noting the “current map has no hot drops. I feel nothing when I drop except emptiness until I see a bounty. Up the loot in certain places. I need a superstore vibe.”

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Some of the main POIs on Urzikstan, like Cargo, Low Town, and Old Town, have plenty of players land there, but there isn’t one primary spot that’s guaranteed to have a lot of players.

Warzone‘s latest map only supports 100 players instead of 150, which could contribute to why community members feel like there aren’t as many enemies that land near them at the start of a match. But Swagg argued that the problem actually stems from Urzikstan not being developed to have a place to support that.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Long before the streamer made his claim, Raven Software senior producer Chase Williams and lead-level designer Christopher Foster provided a behind-the-scenes look at Urzikstan’s development process, adding context to the complaint.

“The core MP learnings are something we use everywhere across the map, so every single building is a little MP map. We have no more than five to 10 seconds of sprinting without something to do,” Foster said.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Creating every POI on Urzikstan equally as a mini multiplayer map has benefits, as players can get into gunfights wherever they decide to land. However, the lack of one POI that stands out apart from the rest has community members questioning Raven’s design choices.

related content

Read Article The best Riveter loadout and class setup in MW3
The Riveter shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Riveter loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Holger 26 loadout and class setup in MW3
The Holger 26 LMG in Modern Warfare 2.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Best Holger 26 loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 16, 2024
Read Article The best Longbow loadout and class setup in MW3
A screenshot of the Longbow sniper rifle in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Longbow loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 16, 2024
Read Article The best BAS-B loadout in Warzone season one
An image of the BAS-B battle rifle from MW3 and Warzone.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best BAS-B loadout in Warzone season one
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024

Related Content

Read Article The best Riveter loadout and class setup in MW3
The Riveter shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Riveter loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Best Holger 26 loadout and class setup in MW3
The Holger 26 LMG in Modern Warfare 2.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Best Holger 26 loadout and class setup in MW3
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 16, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for January 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 16, 2024
Read Article The best Longbow loadout and class setup in MW3
A screenshot of the Longbow sniper rifle in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best Longbow loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 16, 2024
Read Article The best BAS-B loadout in Warzone season one
An image of the BAS-B battle rifle from MW3 and Warzone.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best BAS-B loadout in Warzone season one
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Jan 16, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.