Warzone player discovers new version of overpowered Quick Fix and Irradiated combo

The lethal Irradiated and Quick Fix combo returns.
Published: Mar 19, 2024 04:13 pm
Warzone players unveiled a new trick to stay alive longer during gunfights, thanks to the help of a familiar glitch we all thought was removed.

Irradiated is a new perk in Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone that makes it possible to move faster and take reduced gas damage. Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac tested how strong the perk was during a match, and found it gives players four more seconds to escape the gas. That in itself is a worthwhile benefit, but the perk also makes it possible equip armor plates while in the gas. Furthemore, this underrated benefit also applies to standard gunfights and damage taken from enemy shots.

Enemy troops in different outfits battle in Call of Duty's Warzone.
Hopefully, Raven Software will remove this feature soon. Image via Activision

Whenever an enemy hits you in Warzone, it disrupts the plate-equipping animation. As a result, there are numerous occasions where you will die in a gunfight because the animation has to start over. However, with Irradiated equipped, players can equip armor even if they are taking damage from bullets. Community members aren’t sure if this is a glitch or an intended design feature, but this makes it much harder for enemies to finish kills, as you can equip armor over and over again until they run out of ammo.

Irradiated becomes even more powerful with Quick Fix because the perk has a feature where inserting a plate starts health regeneration. This means players can survive longer in gunfights and avoid them more easily.

The discovery is eerily similar to a game-breaking glitch found back In February where players combined the two perk benefits to survive in the gas longer than intended. Raven Software caught wind of the exploit and temporarily removed Quick Fix, but later added the perk back and removed the perk’s ability to regenerate health while in the gas. That change doesn’t apply to gunfights, and that’s how community members discovered this new, troubling loophole.

