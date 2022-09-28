Warzone maps could be removed when Warzone 2.0 drops

All is fair in love and Warzone.

Warzone 2.0 is on the horizon, with fans still getting their aim training in the original Call of Duty Warzone title.

Rumors have surfaced that two maps will be removed as soon as Warzone 2.0 launches sometime next year.

While both Warzone and Warzone 2.0 are free-to-play, there are bound to be players who want to revisit the first iteration of the battle royale and relive the nostalgic memories.

Twitter user, TheGhostofHope, a renowned Call of Duty leaker, dropped hot details regarding the potential removal of Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

TheGhostofHope has gained notoriety for divulging leaks about upcoming Call of Duty titles, and changes to existing games.

This isn't a joke. They're actually being removed. Wouldn't make this tweet if I was trolling. https://t.co/QxFdxfqHuu — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 28, 2022

While there’s not been any official news from the game developers as of yet, TheGhostofHope doubled down, hyping their leak, adding that “this isn’t a joke. They’re actually being removed.”

He later highlighted the seriousness of his announcement, saying that he “wouldn’t make this tweet if I was trolling.”

Warzone has been making waves on almost all platforms, with recent record-breaking success on its mobile version of the battle royale.

Warzone Mobile has gathered significant traction even before its official release. The title broke 15 million pre-registrations for Warzone Mobile, with fans eager to get their mitts on the upcoming mobile game.