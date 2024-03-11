Warzone leak reveals special free weapon skin to celebrate 4th anniversary

Warzone turned four years old on March 10, 2024, and Activision intends to help us celebrate by releasing a special Warzone-themed weapon skin in season three, which has been revealed by leakers.

Recommended Videos

It’s hard to believe that it was four years ago that the countdown ended, and we dropped into Call of Duty‘s battle royale for the first time. I still remember those early days of Warzone, when everyone was off work in March 2020, and I spent every night dropping into Verdansk with my buddies.

If you miss those days too, then there’s a little bit of nostalgia coming your way, as WarzoneTFN revealed that a new anniversary skin will arrive in Warzone season three, and to make things even better, it’ll be free.

Earn the Free #Warzone Anniversary Weapon Skin in Season 03! pic.twitter.com/KazaVdmY9k — Call of Duty: Warzone News (@WarzoneTFN) March 10, 2024

The skin looks set to be for the game’s MCW weapon and is covered in stickers representing the different maps and ears of the game. Fortune’s Keep is featured on the stock, with Caldera, Verdansk, and Rebirth Island on the weapon base. Even Urzikstan gets a mention, written on the barrel.

It’s not confirmed how we’ll get our hands on this just yet. There’s a chance it could just appear in the game’s item shop as a bundle next season, or we could be forced to complete some challenges to get our hands on it. We’ll likely not know until season three drops.

Still, it’s nice to see Activision and the group of developers who work on the battle royale celebrate another big milestone for Warzone. Plenty of games launched with lots of hype, only to fall away after a few months. It’s a credit to the team behind it that four years on, Warzone is still one of the most popular games in the world, and I personally look forward to rocking this camo in its honor.