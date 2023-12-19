Warzone devs “saved Christmas” by disabling problematic one-shot kill shotgun attachment

Raven Software disabled the Dual Trigger attachment on the Lockwood 300 today to prevent players from abusing its long-range one-shot kill capabilities in Warzone.

The Warzone devs have wasted no time addressing community concerns regarding the game’s meta. As part of the Dec. 14 update, the dominant Marksman Rifle saw a few nerfs, along with the BAS-B, DG-56, and akimbo pistols.

Good riddance to this overpowered shotgun.

However, the patch unintentionally made TYR Akimbo pistols deal massive damage, despite the weapon balancing notes saying otherwise. Raven Software quickly stepped in and disabled Snakeshot ammunition.

Without broken akimbo pistols, community members shifted their attention to the Lockwood 300. But before the short-range meta had a chance to get thrown on its head, the devs released another emergency hotfix to prevent the shotgun from taking over Warzone over the holidays.

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment disabled in Warzone

On Dec.19, the Warzone devs announced they’d “deployed an update to disable the use of the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment on the Lockwood 300 Shotgun in public Playlists.”

Players will still see the attachment visible in the gunsmith, but they won’t be able to use the Maelstrom Dual Trigger in matches.

The controversial attachment increased torso and leg damage by over 100 percent, headshot damage by around 73 percent, and damage range by over 71 percent.

Players could one-hit kill an enemy while aiming down sights up to 7.6 meters away with the Maelstrom Dual Trigger. But when paired with the Matuzek 812 Barrel and Bryson Series XII Choke, the Lockwood 300’s one-shot kill range extended to 9.6 meters.