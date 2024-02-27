Category:
Warzone devs disable underbarrel launchers to address ‘unlimited projectiles’ exploit

One of Warzone's most annoying exploits gets addressed.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 04:38 pm
Image via Activision

Warzone Ranked Play users have reported an uptick in cheaters lately and the devs have responded by addressing one of the most glaring issues.

Ranked Play Resurgence puts an emphasis on both team and individual performances. CoD players earn Skill Rating (SR) and progress through the ranks by racking up kills, assists, and high placements. But the mode also deducts SR at the start of matches and for every death during a round.

Image via Activision

With that in mind, every life is crucial if community members want to make significant progress. But cheats and exploits have gotten in the way of that recently.

Fully automatic grenade launcher exploit addressed in Warzone

On Feb. 19, Warzone pro Lenun posted a clip of him and his teammates getting taken out by a fully automatic grenade launcher that rained down more projectiles than what should be possible during a Ranked Play Resurgence match. There is no Modern Warfare 2 or 3 weapon capable of pulling off that feat, indicating that the enemy used an exploit to unfairly get the kills.

In response, the CoD devs took a direct approach to deal with the issue.

“Underbarrel Launcher Attachments have been temporarily disabled while we investigate an exploit allowing players to fire unlimited projectiles,” Raven Software confirmed on Feb. 27.

The devs did not provide a timeline for the fix, but players can keep track of the investigation on Warzone’s official Trello board.

Players won’t be able to use underbarrel launcher attachments in multiplayer or Zombies either while a fix gets worked on.

