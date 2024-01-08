Warzone community argues Fifakill’s ‘unofficial’ win streak isn’t record breaking

Warzone streamer and pro player Fifakill announced that he achieved an “unofficial” quads win streak record with 55 games in a row, but community members questioned the accomplishment’s legitimacy.

The ultimate goal of a battle royale is to be the last individual or team standing. Warzone features lobbies of 100 players or less on smaller maps, meaning some players will only experience that feeling of victory a few times, or never, given the unforgiving odds.

Warzone players discredited Fifakill for the accomplishment.

But at the highest level of Warzone, players constantly win, and they use that achievement as a measuring stick. Competition ramped up to a new level when Treyarch created a first-of-its-kind Ranked Play mode in Warzone 2.

For the first time, top-level competitors had a method to compare their accomplishments, as the Top 250 ranked the best players in the game based on kills and wins. But as aspiring pros engaged in a never-ending pursuit to be the best, the constant need to one-up each other also bred nastiness.

Warzone community questions Fifakill’s 55 game quads winstreak

Fifakill announced that he “unofficially” broke the quads win streak record, as the team of Bonq, Yeet, and StellarMoves won 55 games in a row. However, Fifakill admitted that they didn’t count two matches because of a glitch that allowed another team to win because of a player being stuck in the gulag.

Voiding two matches of a win streak had community members up in arms.

“Ima be honest feef this isn’t it, iykyk. If I ever get the record I will do it legit. If I lose on the 50th game to gulag glitch, well I’m doing it again with a smile on my face,” fellow Warzone streamer and former professional CoD player Apathy responded.

Other respected CoD community members shared a similar sentiment and argued that the streak shouldn’t count even if the glitch was unavoidable.

“What is an unofficial record? I look at the leaderboards and dont see the streak. I expected better from you feef. L,” former CoD pro Slacked added.

After seeing all of the backlash, Fifakill took a step back and credited the record to its original owners.

“That number surpassed the current record for wins in a row however was not breaking their record as it only counts if the wins were uninterrupted which ours were not,” Fifakill admitted.

The admission that his team didn’t break the record didn’t stop Fifakill from taking on the challenge again, as he pledged to make another go at it when the glitch is patched.