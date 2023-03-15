Happy birthday, Call of Duty: Warzone.

CoD’s battle royale game turned three years old recently, and the game is celebrating with some free gifts for players to enjoy, albeit a week or so late to the party. But there’s new content for players to log in for and redeem over the next few weeks.

Warzone was originally released on March 10, 2020, and changed the landscape of battle royales for the next few years. Its timing was especially helpful to those around the world stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were able to stay in touch with friends while dropping into games on Verdansk, Caldera, Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep, and more.

It’s already been three years since then, and Warzone 2 has been out now for four months. The content keeps on rolling in Modern Warfare 2 as well, and that’s where players can grab some cool free items like a weapon blueprint, weapon charm, emblem, and more throughout March and the beginning of April.

Here’s all you need to know about the free gifts coming to CoD for Warzone’s birthday.

All Warzone third anniversary gift packs

Image via Activision

The free celebratory rewards are a trip down memory lane for Warzone players who have been with the game since the original title launched in 2020.

Everything from the original “bathroom” Gulag, to the most popular Caldera landing spot, to the remade throwback version of the original Warzone map are immortalized in MW2 and Warzone 2 for players to reminisce with. And the best part is, it’s all absolutely free. No CoD Points or money are required.

Here are all of the rewards free to claim during the third birthday celebration for Warzone:

March 15: “Peak” calling card

“Peak” calling card March 19: “Verdansk 2020” emblem

“Verdansk 2020” emblem March 23: “Remember” sticker

“Remember” sticker March 27: “Memory Maker” weapon blueprint

“Memory Maker” weapon blueprint March 31: “Gulag” calling card

“Gulag” calling card April 4: “Verdansk ’84” weapon vinyl

“Verdansk ’84” weapon vinyl April 8: “Birthday” charm

How to redeem free gifts for Warzone’s third anniversary

Screengrab via Activision

On each of the days listed above, log into CoD and check the Store tab to find that day’s rewards. It should be one of the first options listed under the Trending section.

You can select to view the bundle (X button on PS5) or claim the gift right away (square button on PS5) to add it to your collection. Once it’s claimed, it can be found within your bundles in the store.