Warzone 2’s season 3 update is full of answers to community complaints about combat and pacing

This is going to be huge for the game.

A new blog post focusing on the season three update hitting Call of Duty: Warzone 2 tomorrow addresses several complaints that the game’s players have had for quite a while now.

The return of one-shot snipers is just the beginning in Warzone 2. The game’s developer revealed today that there will also be a reduced delay time between circles closing in mid-game and the addition of more ammo caches and buy stations in late-game, both in an effort to improve the pacing of matches.

Ahead of our full Patch Notes tomorrow, check out our Battle Royale Community Update for a preview of what's coming to Season 03! 👀https://t.co/SmnhZLSAHF — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 11, 2023

“We have been listening to your feedback and reviewing the trends in Battle Royale pacing carefully,” Activision said in the blog post. “When we talk about pacing, we think of the heartbeat of each match – where we want suitable downtime to allow for looting and loadout acquisition, and then the highs of combat and engagements. There’s a delicate balance here and we don’t feel we have struck that yet, and that’s where Season Three comes in.”

Player movement, another area of concern for players who were pining for a return to Warzone 1’s faster speeds, will be happy to hear that there is also some big changes coming to that part of the game.

“Movement will now feel more dynamic and fluid due in part to improvements to mantling over objects or through windows, with slight adjustments to sliding and diving responsiveness, and the addition of Redeploy Drones to better enable rotation opportunities,” Activision said.

That, combined with one-shot sniper rifles, which can be customized in the Gunsmith with an Explosive Ammunition attachment, will hopefully sate a player base that has been all-too-vocal about its issues with the battle royale experience the past few months.

A big issue in the new CoD title since launch has been visibility while in a gunfight, including what players had said was too much screen-shake. That is also being addressed in season three.

“Players can expect to see changes to Combat Engagements including reduced intensity of damage feedback on the HUD to better improve combat visibility, reduced high-damage weapon outliers to make combat feel more consistent,” Activision said.

Warzone 2 is beginning to sound a whole lot more like Warzone 1 with several changes that have been implemented since launch, and that’s likely to make many players quite happy.

CoD BR fans will get to try out the new feel of Warzone 2 when season three goes live on April 12.