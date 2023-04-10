Rejoice, Call of Duty snipers: One-shot sniper rifles are returning to Warzone 2 in season three, Activision confirmed today.

After a stealth nerf that removed the ability for snipers to one-shot in battle royale modes, the publisher announced the news that will be welcome to many Warzone 2 players, coming in the new season this Wednesday, April 12.

Learn everything you need to know about the return of Plunder and other classic Call of Duty #Warzone2 modes and features, as well as what you can unlock in the Trophy Hunt launch event 👇https://t.co/FtzQ0mmyV6 pic.twitter.com/gaEwIXCRMZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2023

“Expect the return of one-shot sniper rifles — under certain attachment and platform conditions — as part of this seasonal update,” Activision said in a new blog post.

Not only that, but the publisher confirmed improvements are coming to buy stations across multiple modes and maps in Warzone 2. The game’s community has been vocal about the lack of buy stations on Al Mazrah and the poor quality of the existing locations.

“Furthermore, there will be a change to Buy Station locations that puts them in safer spots, such as indoor locations or places with nearby cover,” Activision said. “This change will apply to both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.”

New content coming to Warzone 2 in season three also includes the return of Plunder mode, Resurgence mode on Al Mazrah, a new Gulag, and several quality-of-life changes.

“Every studio working on Warzone 2 and MW2 is looking forward to seeing their efforts come to life in just a few short days and will be monitoring all data and player feedback for future patches and updates,” Activision said.

Season three of Warzone 2 kicks off on Wednesday, April 12.