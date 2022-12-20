Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory.

But now it’s in practice, the community is torn over whether it’s a good thing.

Some are calling on the Warzone 2 devs to remove it. They claim it doesn’t add anything positive to the battle royale experience despite becoming a main part of the gameplay loop, and people aren’t enjoying it.

Strongholds and the AI that come with them should be removed from Warzone 2.



It’s a main part of the gameplay loop at the moment and I don’t think people are enjoying it.



I truly don’t think that they add anything positive to the Warzone experience for the majority of players. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 19, 2022

Streamers have been roped into the debate too, and they’re just as divided as everyone else. Symfuhny, for example, thinks they’re a good addition. The 22-year-old star said Strongholds are “actually nice” and “add to the gameplay,” but understands it’s an “unpopular opinion” in the Warzone 2 fandom.

Unpopular opinion here but I think strongholds are actually nice and add to the gameplay — Symfuhny (@Symfuhny) December 19, 2022

CouRageJD isn’t as enthusiastic about them, but isn’t totally against them either. “I really don’t mind them,” said the YouTube star. “I just dislike how it’s a never-ending swarm. It feels like the bots are a coin flip. Either the worst ever or the reincarnation of Scump.”

I really don’t mind them – I just dislike how it’s a never ending swarm it feels like + the bots are a coin flip. Either the worst ever or the reincarnation of Scump — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) December 19, 2022

FaZe Testy, however, went all-in with his view. He believes the real purpose of Strongholds is to give bad players (which he referred to as bots) a chance to “feel better about themselves,” and for that reason, the devs would never remove it.

they added AIs so they can make bots feel better about themselves so there’s no way they would remove that — FaZe Testy (@Testyment) December 19, 2022

FaZe Swagg also seemed to agree with the idea of removing it, although he didn’t elaborate himself.

Spitting heavy — FaZe Swagg ☢️ (@Swagg) December 19, 2022

Strongholds shook up the gameplay loop in Warzone 2 quite a bit. They give players something else to do, and the battles over them (and the resulting loot) can be a bit of a curveball.

It’ll be interesting to see how the developers tweak them in the coming weeks and months (if at all) to cool the waters and make them a more viable addition in the eyes of its biggest critics.

Removal seems unlikely since they were advertised as a core new Warzone 2 feature, but if the divisiveness continues, anything is certainly possible.