Warzone 2 players are begging devs to add one PUBG feature to the game

There’s nothing more frustrating than lagging out of a game of Warzone 2, and Call of Duty players are begging the developers to take a feature from PUBG to fix this issue once and for all.

Picture the scene. You and your squad have been battling through enemies and AI bots across Al Mazrah, all in the hope of securing that elusive victory. With opponents dwindling, and the circle growing ever smaller, this is your chance. You spot an opposing team, and all of a sudden find yourself back at the main menu. You’ve lagged out, leaving your team a player down, and that important win is gone.

To make matters worse, there is currently no way back into matches you’ve lagged out of, even if it wasn’t your decision to leave. Unsurprisingly, this has left Call of Duty players extremely frustrated, and now they’re asking the game’s developers to address this issue.

In a post on the official Warzone subreddit, user WoahBroCoolYourTats explained players should have the ability to rejoin matches they’ve lagged out of, to stop leaving teams shorthanded. Teams could buy back the player who had been disconnected, thus stopping any abuse of the system by players who would intentionally lag out just to join towards the end when fewer enemies are left.

Many fans agreed with the statement, pointing to rival battle royale PUBG, which was released back in 2017 and features a rejoin system. With Warzone 2 developed and published under the Activision umbrella, players believe they have the resources and expertise required to add this feature, which would improve gameplay for all.

While a rejoin system isn’t on the cards for the game just yet, there are plenty of things to look forward to. Infinity Ward and Raven Software are set to release Warzone 2 Season 2 on Feb. 15, with the patch including major changes to looting, the Gulag returning to one-vs-one fights, and customizable Perk Packages.