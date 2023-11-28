Underrated MW3 secondary weapon poised to dominate Warzone’s water-engagements

With Warzone just a few days away from releasing a new map, MW3 guru WhosImmortal explained why players should level up the Renetti pistol in preparation.

Modern Warfare 3 introduces Aftermarket Parts to reimagine weapons entirely. For a few specific weapons, reaching the max level and then completing challenges unlocks a Conversion Kit. Each kit transforms the playstyle and function of a gun.

The Renetti will be a go-to secondary weapon in Warzone.

For example, the Bullup Conversion Kit increases the Pulemyot LMG’s handling, mobility, and handling to have it perform closer to the profile of an AR. Or the WSP Swarm Conversion kit allows players to dual-wield the SMG for a devastating close-range option.

So far, Conversion Kit feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the feature is sure to shake up Warzone’s meta. And that all starts with the Renetti pistol transformation.

What will be the best secondary weapon in Warzone?

Urzikstan goes live in MW3 on Dec. 6, and WhosImmortal argued for the Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit: “takes it from what is a basic burst secondary pistol and transforms it into what is essentially a mini-SMG.”

The Jack Ferocity Conversion Kit adds increased bullet velocity, range, and rate of fire at the cost of mobility and recoil control. The sidearm won’t pack the same punch as a traditional SMG, but it can hold its own in the right hands.

Using a pistol as a secondary weapon has the added benefit of freeing up an extra Gear spot because you won’t need to run Overkill.

Warzone in MW3 makes a crucial quality-of-life change that gives every player a pistol in the water while swimming. But using a fully customized Renetti loadout puts you a cut above the rest of the competition.

Best Renetti Warzone loadout

It’s still a little early to give a proper Rentti Warzone loadout, but WhosImmortal did his best to predict what will work best.

Ammunition: 9MM Hollowpoint

9MM Hollowpoint Magazine: 24 Round Mag

24 Round Mag Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Give this loadout a try when players finally get to deploy into Urzikstan.