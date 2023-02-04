Ultimate DMZ solo guide: 3 tips and tricks for playing DMZ solo

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is a daunting challenge for a team of any size. For the players that spawn into Al Mazrah with only as much as they’re willing to lose, they must take on enemy AI combatants that are so deadly that they’re getting nerfed to start season two, with the best loot locked behind closed doors or defended in strongholds.

It’s not an easy task, even with a team, and there are even more challenges when you’re going in by yourself. There’s no one to watch your back, or cover you while you’re reloading, and without a self-revive kit, it’s all over if you go down. The only real advantage is that a solo player will likely attract less attention than a full squad, meaning you might have a better chance of avoiding enemy players.

Here are some helpful tips and tricks for survival if you’re playing DMZ solo.

Bring the best equipment and Field Upgrade

Screengrab via Activision

You should prioritize the equipment and Field Upgrade you set on the loadout screen for solo play. The Stim is your best option for your piece of tactical equipment considering how lethal the enemy AI can be, especially if you only have a one- or two-plate armor vest.

Lethal equipment can be up to personal preference, but we would suggest the throwing knife since it lets you get silent takedowns before a full firefight breaks out.

There’s a handful of different Field Upgrades you should choose from, as well as ones you should stash in your bag if you find them while playing DMZ solo:

Dead Silence : great starter upgrade, can be lethal when combined with the throwing knife, ideal for taking out enemies without fully engaging.

: great starter upgrade, can be lethal when combined with the throwing knife, ideal for taking out enemies without fully engaging. Portable Radar : good for determining how many enemies are in the immediate vicinity, very useful early on or during exfil.

: good for determining how many enemies are in the immediate vicinity, very useful early on or during exfil. Recon Drone : perfect upgrade for scouting out an area.

: perfect upgrade for scouting out an area. Battle Rage: great for tight spots where enemies are alerted, and you have to fight your way out.

Take easy contracts and avoid hard ones

Screengrab via Activision

Contracts are your best source of cash and rewards while playing DMZ, and it is necessary to complete them to advance your exfil streak. Here are some contracts that, while still challenging, are very doable while playing DMZ solo:

Destroy Supplies : reach two marked spots, plant a bomb and wait for it to detonate. You can accomplish this mission without alerting enemies at all—and even if they are alerted, you only have to do the bare minimum of defending after the bomb is planted.

: reach two marked spots, plant a bomb and wait for it to detonate. You can accomplish this mission without alerting enemies at all—and even if they are alerted, you only have to do the bare minimum of defending after the bomb is planted. Secure Intel : go to a location, grab the intel, and take it to a final location for uploading. There will be AI resistance at the final location, but it’s minimal.

: go to a location, grab the intel, and take it to a final location for uploading. There will be AI resistance at the final location, but it’s minimal. Raid Weapon Stash: the enemy AI at the stash will be challenging but not insurmountable.

These contracts should only be attempted with a squad; avoid trying to do these solo at all costs:

Hunt Squad : don’t try and hunt an entire squad by yourself.

: don’t try and hunt an entire squad by yourself. Cargo Delivery : more often than not, you will need to take an armored vehicle to a marked spot, but with no gunner with you, you will be target practice for the enemy AI attack chopper they send after you.

: more often than not, you will need to take an armored vehicle to a marked spot, but with no gunner with you, you will be target practice for the enemy AI attack chopper they send after you. Rescue Hostage: not impossible to do solo, but very difficult considering the number of armored enemy AI combatants and the short time window.

Prioritize loot

It can be a challenge to juggle all the loot you pick up. It goes without saying that a larger backpack, at the very least a medium one, should be your immediate priority.

Once you have a backpack with some space, here are some items to prioritize while playing DMZ solo:

Stashed weapon : keep a third weapon on you in the backpack slot.

: keep a third weapon on you in the backpack slot. Cash : cash registers and lockers will be your best source of cash. Don’t bother with valuables (items with a cash value) unless they’re for a mission, they’re specialty items—except if you’re right near a buy station where you can instantly sell them.

: cash registers and lockers will be your best source of cash. Don’t bother with valuables (items with a cash value) unless they’re for a mission, they’re specialty items—except if you’re right near a buy station where you can instantly sell them. A second stack of armor plates : aside from the three you keep on hand, keep a second stack of three in your backpack. You’ll need it.

: aside from the three you keep on hand, keep a second stack of three in your backpack. You’ll need it. Recon Drone: a Recon Drone is your best friend when trying to exfil on your own. Get into a safe spot, and deploy the drone to scout out the area before you go running for the helicopter.

Remember: an armor vest, a self-revive, and your backpack all stay with you in future runs when you exfil.

As for some last-minute general advice for playing DMZ solo, always plan an exit strategy and be aware of where the nearest exfil area is. Don’t get greedy, and don’t try to solo tougher challenges like strongholds or radiation zones unless you have the gear and the confidence to do so.