Twitch Rivals Warzone Season 6 Showdown North America scores and results

Twitch Rivals is hosting the North American portion of its Call of Duty: Warzone season six duos tournament today and there are a plethora of well-known competitors taking part in the action.

The competition can be watched on the official Twitch Rivals channel. Additionally, each competitor’s point of view can be seen on their respective channel.

The NA & EU Drop game takes over Verdansk in the $200K @CallofDuty: Warzone S6 Showdown!



— Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 23, 2020

The event is taking part in two phases. The first is a qualifier where all 45 teams do a pubstomp style format. Queuing for two hours, players will try to get as many points as possible with their top three games counting toward their overall standing.

After two hours, the top 10 teams will make the playoffs. The playoffs will have the same format, but instead of having two hours, teams will have only 30 mins. The final score of each finalist will be their qualification score plus two times the team’s best scoring playoff round game.

There’s $100,000 in total prizing on the line with the first-place team getting $20,000. Other teams in the top 10 will get somewhere between $2,000 to $12,500.

As the event continues throughout the course of the evening, we’ll update the scores and standings here.