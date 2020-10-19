How to watch the Twitch Rivals $200,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Showdown

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event kicks off on Oct. 20, so the next Twitch Rivals tournament will be smack dab in the middle of spooky season.
The $200,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Season Six Showdown kicks off on Oct. 23, featuring 90 teams of two facing off in Verdansk for battle royale. Big money and big names will be on display.
The action will be fast-paced and frantic as duos will team up in quads to race for the most kills in Verdansk. With the Haunting event taking place, the action could be going on in the new nighttime variant of the map. But the regular Warzone mode is more likely.
Just a few of the confirmed competitors can be found below:
- Tommey
- Nickmercs
- Scump
- Unrational
- TimTheTatMan
- and many more
How to watch the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Showdown
The event will be broadcast on the Twitch Rivals channel on Oct. 23 at 11am CT. The main channel will be watching the POV of multiple competitors and the action will be shoutcasted.
All of the streams can also be found in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare directory on Twitch, so most POVs will be available for fans to enjoy.