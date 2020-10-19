Call of Duty’s Haunting of Verdansk event adds zombies, Leatherface, and more to Warzone

Call of Duty’s Halloween-themed event, The Haunting of Verdansk, will hit Warzone and Modern Warfare tomorrow with some genuinely spooky content.

The new trailer posted by Activision today highlights what’s coming—and it’s set to be a scary affair. It confirms themed bundles for both Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW, too.

The bundles include Operators for both Leatherface and Billy the Puppet, along with tons of other themed customizations. Another new bundle is for Dr. Karlov, “an infamous Verdansk urban legend that defines the regional Halloween folklore.”

“Driven to a point of no return after countless failures in his laboratory deep inside the Gulag, Dr. Karlov became obsessed with electricity and energy-charged weaponry, testing it often in ‘experiments’ on those who dared to wander near his hideout,” Activision said.

Image via Activision

The event will include nighttime versions of battle royale in Verdansk, including Zombie Royale, which adds a zombies experience to the formula. Supply drops during the event will also be “trick or treat” themed, having the chance to offer great treats or detrimental tricks.

Modern Warfare multiplayer is joining the fun, too. Any player who gets a three kill streak or higher will have their head turn into a jack-o’-lantern. There will also be scarecrows on Domination points instead of flags, skulls instead of dog tags in Kill Confirmed, and other visual effects.

The Haunting of Verdansk event runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 in Warzone and Modern Warfare.