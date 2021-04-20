The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner. And today, Treyarch revealed some of the weapons that will be impacted by the next patch.

The developer posted a list of a few guns and weapon classes that will be targeted by balance changes in Black Ops Cold War's season three update. Most notably, the Krig 6 and FFAR 1 assault rifles—as well as assault rifle barrel attachments—will be tuned in the upcoming patch.

New weapon tuning incoming in our #BlackOpsColdWar pre-season update for:



• All LMGs

• All shotguns (including the Streetsweeper)

• FFAR 1

• Krig 6

• Assault rifle Barrel attachments

• SMG sprint speed

+ more



Full patch notes tomorrow! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 20, 2021

Treyarch didn't announce exactly what will be changed about these guns, but it's possible that the Krig could be nerfed while the FFAR might get a buff. The Krig is one of the best assault rifles in the game and is widely seen in competitive Call of Duty action. The FFAR, on the other hand, hasn't been used much by the pros since the early days following Black Ops Cold War's release in the fall. Both weapons might be adjusted in an effort to balance out the overall assault rifle class in the game.

In addition to AR balance changes, Treyarch plans to tune all of the LMGs and shotguns in the game, as well as SMG sprint speed. The developer didn't elaborate on these changes either, however.

The full patch notes for Black Ops Cold War's season three update will be released tomorrow, according to Treyarch. Activision teased some of the new content coming to the game in yesterday's road map for the upcoming season. Several new weapons, maps, and more will be added to the game later this week.

The Black Ops Cold War season three update is set to become downloadable tonight at 11pm CT. Season three, however, won't actually start until 24 hours later at 11pm CT on April 21.