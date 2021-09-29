Treyarch teases return of PhD Flopper, new Aether Remote-Controlled Device in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map Forsaken

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies players have a lot of exciting content on the horizon, including the likely return of PhD Flopper and a new Aether Remote-Controlled Device.

It’s been a good week for Zombies players. Yesterday, Treyarch revealed the final Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken, which concludes the opening chapter of the Dark Aether storyline. But Treyarch saved two exciting pieces of information for today, including the likely return of a popular perk.

Treyarch posted a short snippet of the original PhD Flopper perk theme that first appeared on Ascension in Black Ops 1. This iconic perk negates self-inflicted damage and allows plates to create a small explosion when they dive to prone from an elevated position. The perk became less effective the longer a game lasted, but it was still an excellent and entertaining option in early rounds.

PhD Flopper appeared in several maps across multiple games but was eventually replaced with PhD Slider in Black Ops 4. The perk has yet to appear in Cold War Zombies, but the teaser indicates it might be available on Forsaken. Cold War has a slide mechanic instead of a dive, though, so it’s unclear exactly how PhD Flopper will work if it’s added to the game or if PhD Slider will return.

Approved by Dr. Hugo Jager: the Aether Remote-Controlled Explosive Device.

The other teaser posted today shows an approved blueprint of an Aether Remote-Controlled Explosive Device, which is similar to the iconic RC-XD killstreak. It’s unclear how players will unlock and use this item on Forsaken, but it could add another exciting layer to the upcoming map.

Forsaken will be released on Oct. 7.