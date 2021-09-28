Last Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken, coming Oct. 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans will get to enjoy one last Zombies map starting next week. The new map, Forsaken, will be available for free on Oct. 7, Treyarch announced today.

Fans can experience the “final showdown” between Requiem and Omega group on Forsaken, which seems to take place in western Ukraine, where Omega has constructed a massive Aetherial portal. A recent teaser image shows the same facility in the “Redlight, Greenlight” campaign mission, giving fans a chance to revisit the iconic location.

The ultimate showdown between Requiem and Omega Group is about to begin.#Forsaken comes to Zombies on Oct. 7th with Season Six!



Get all the details at our announcement blog: https://t.co/SeGuDAKNKu pic.twitter.com/MFwxAN4kK3 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 28, 2021

The Cold War Zombies story has taken players to an abandoned Nazi research facility in Die Maschine and an Omega Group outpost in Firebase Z. A Requiem Strike Team also closed a Dark Aether portal in Berlin on Mauer der Toten, while Cold War’s Outbreak mode has provided more lore and exciting gameplay that all leads up to the conclusion on Forsaken.

Treyarch hasn’t revealed many details about Forsaken yet, but the announcement does confirm more information will be released over the next few days. Fans can also expect a season six gameplay trailer and other teasers they “won’t want to miss” before the map’s launch on Oct. 7.

"Forged in the pools of Aetheria, two forms the Chrysalax shall take…"#Forsaken pic.twitter.com/pRJWl2S16Y — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 28, 2021

Forsaken will likely feature a unique Dark Aether wonder weapon, too. A teaser image posted today shows an axe that can likely be built or acquired on the new map. Fans can expect one last exciting adventure in the Cold War Zombies storyline before the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard later this year.

Forsaken will be released on Oct. 7.