Treyarch and Sledgehammer teaming up to bring Ranked Play to Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2022

Players will have a chance to show off their skill level.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a ranked playlist in 2022, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games confirmed today.

Ranked Play is one of the most exciting features in any Call of Duty title that has it. This playlist allows competitive players to compete against other people with a similar skill level and fight their way through the ranks. Fans have eagerly waited for information about Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Vanguard and the developers finally revealed their plans today.

We're collaborating with our partners to bring competitive modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards to #Vanguard Ranked Play in 2022.



More details to come! 🎖 https://t.co/bKcf2VVhwa — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 29, 2021

Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, and the Call of Duty League are collaborating to bring Ranked Play to Vanguard in 2022. Treyarch confirmed fans can expect “competitive modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards.”

Ranked Play won’t be available at launch, however, and fans will have to wait at least two months for it to appear. But some Call of Duty titles in the past didn’t have a ranked option at all, so confirmation of it coming to Vanguard is good news.

The collaboration with the Call of Duty League likely means the playlist will feature CDL rulesets and other restrictions to give players a truly competitive experience. Fans can expect more details soon about the upcoming competitive mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5. Console players can already pre-load the game and PC players can pre-load it on Nov. 2.