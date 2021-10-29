Call of Duty: Vanguard console players can now pre-load the game

Call of Duty: Vanguard console players who have pre-ordered the game can now pre-load it to dive right into the action on Nov. 5.

Vanguard is just days away from releasing and fans everywhere are excited to jump into a new Call of Duty experience. But downloading and installing a new game can take a significant amount of time and severely hinder your first-day experience. The good news is Call of Duty: Vanguard can be pre-loaded early, allowing players to instantly dive into the action when it’s released.

📢 ATTENTION: #Vanguard is available to preload now on console.



Be one of the first to play on the 5th! pic.twitter.com/zWSoexvaGe — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 29, 2021

Pre-loading is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check your console’s store to manually download the game if the game doesn’t download during the pre-load period. Pre-loading will also be available for PC players on Nov. 2. More information regarding the minimum and recommended PC specs is coming soon.

Fans can also rest easy knowing Vanguard’s file size will be significantly smaller than the previous Call of Duty titles. Here’s the estimated file size for Vanguard on each console:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB download | 89.84 GB required space

PlayStation 4: 54.65 GB download | 93.12 GB required space

Xbox Series X|S: 61 GB download | 61 GB required space

Xbox One: 56.6 GB download | 56.6 GB required space

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5. Make sure to pre-load the game to avoid waiting when the game launches.