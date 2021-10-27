Call of Duty: Vanguard hard drive requirement on console and pre-load information revealed

Activision has revealed information regarding Call of Duty: Vanguard’s pre-load time frames and just how much hard drive space players on console will need to play the game.

Mercifully, thanks to “new on-demand texture streaming tech,” Vanguard will have a much smaller install size compared to the last two Call of Duty titles, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Both recent games take up nearly 200 GB of space.

Vanguard will be a 64.13 GB download for PlayStation 5 and take up 89.84 GB of space, while being a 54.65 GB download on PS4 and taking up 93.12 GB. On Xbox Series X, it’s a 61 GB download with 61 GB of space required and a 56.6 GB download with a 56 GB requirement on Xbox One.

While the game releases next week on Nov. 5, pre-loading can take place for those who have digitally pre-ordered starting tomorrow.

PS5 and PS4 owners in North and South America can pre-load starting on Oct. 28 at 11pm CT and the rest of the world can do so on Oct. 29 at midnight local time. Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners can pre-load beginning on Oct. 28 at 11pm CT.

Pre-loading for the PC version of Vanguard will begin on Nov. 2, with Activision promising more information soon, including PC specs “for minimum, recommended, competitive, and Ultra 4K play.”

Vanguard will release simultaneously worldwide on Nov. 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Its integration into Warzone, including a new map set in WWII’s Pacific theater, will take place sometime later this year.