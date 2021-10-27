Call of Duty: Vanguard install size to be 30 to 50 percent smaller than previous games for PC and next-gen consoles

Call of Duty players will be happy to hear that the Vanguard install size for PC and next-gen consoles will be “significantly below” previous releases, according to a tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

The tweet says “new on-demand texture streaming tech” will save up to anywhere between 30 and over 50 percent of hard drive space compared to previous CoD titles.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases.



For reference, Black Ops Cold War requires 175 GB for all game modes on Battle.net and 50 GB just for multiplayer alone. On the PS5, that number increases to a staggering 220 GB for all game modes. If the range given by the Call of Duty team is to be believed, then players could save anywhere between 52 and 87 GB on PC or between 66 and 110 GB on PS5.

Call of Duty players have had the option to pick and choose which aspects of Call of Duty they want installed, whether that’s just Warzone, multiplayer, the single-player campaign, Zombies, or any combination of those. But the install sizes have been a hindrance to those who wanted the full experience.

Some players now won’t have to worry about dedicating an entire hard drive or SSD to solely Call of Duty when Vanguard is released on Nov. 5.