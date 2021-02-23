Treyarch reveals more information about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2 battle pass

New content is on the way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can expect a lot of new content in the season two battle pass, including multiple operators, weapons, and weapon blueprints coming later this week.

Treyarch previously revealed the new operators and weapons that players can expect in season two. The new season will also introduce multiple new maps for various game modes and the new Outbreak Zombies experience. The latest trailer released today shows more details about the new cosmetic items, though. Fans can unlock the Ranger Elite, Samurai’s Creed, and Dragon Idol legendary weapon blueprints.

Gear up and get wild.



100 new tiers including weapons, skins, and more arrive with the Season Two Battle Pass system on February 25 for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/1xhPtiseZo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 23, 2021

Veteran Call of Duty fans can also activate the iconic Black Ops II theme song, which will be added to the game's music player in season two. Raid and Express, two of the most popular Black Ops II maps, were recently added to the game and Treyarch is continuously adding content from the popular title.

Oh, look what else is coming in Season Two… 🎶 pic.twitter.com/JlQjT8HRAU — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 23, 2021

Warzone fans can expect new points of interest around the map and a significant change to the map in the near future. Many fans have speculated that the map could be destroyed during season two, but Treyarch hasn't officially revealed its plans for a new map.

The 100-tier battle pass will also include various weapon charms, stickers, and other cosmetics to customize your Cold War experience. Fans can unlock the new battle pass when season two begins on Feb. 25.