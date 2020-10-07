Treyarch outlines what’s different in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta, including 3 modes and a new map

Treyarch has revealed a slew of new additions that have been made to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta from its alpha test last month.

Three new modes—VIP Escort, Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, and Combined Arms: Assault—are just a couple of the highlights of what’s new to the beta, which also includes an FOV slider on consoles and a ping system.

VIP Escort is a six-vs-six mode where the objective “is to safely escort the VIP to one of two extraction zones, or wipe out the enemy team to win.” One player on the attacking team will be selected as the VIP in this no-respawn game type. The VIP will be restricted to a pistol loadout, so they’ll need teamwork to survive.

Combined Arms: Assault sounds like Ground War on steroids. It’s a 40-player mode where 10 teams of four “will compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win” on two large-scale maps.

The beta is also getting a new map called Cartel, set in a remote compound in Nicaragua. The map in the beta will support six-vs-six and 12-vs-12 modes, including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Combined Arms: Domination.

Combined Arms: Assault features “two teams of 12 spreading out across the map to fight for control of a central neutral capture zone. Once that objective is captured, the next one opens up deeper into enemy territory. The first team to successfully infiltrate and capture the enemy’s final zone comes out on top.”

The Black Ops Cold War beta begins tomorrow, Oct. 8, for those who pre-ordered on PS4. The beta opens up to all PS4 players on Oct. 10 and all players on all platforms on Oct. 17.