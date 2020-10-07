Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have FOV slider on consoles, ping system, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature a field of view slider, a long-awaited feature for console players everywhere, Treyarch revealed today.

Since CoD’s inception, the franchise has been locked to a restricted FOV on consoles. With the advent of crossplay, this became more of an issue because console players were at a huge disadvantage against PC players who had a much wider range of vision.

#BlackOpsColdWar features a Field of View slider on ALL platforms.



That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aUHOre2li7 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 7, 2020

Now, the playing field will be leveled by giving players on PlayStation and Xbox the same FOV slider that PC players have had from the beginning.

Treyarch revealed a bunch of other new information about Black Ops Cold War today, including the news that the multiplayer modes will include a ping system.

“For the first time in Black Ops Multiplayer, we’re adding a locational Ping system as a feature across all MP modes, allowing you to ping objectives, loot, locations, and enemies for your teammates during a match,” Treyarch said. “From Team Deathmatch to Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, you can use the Ping system to communicate non-verbally with your teammates for increased coordination.”

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb is the newest mode added to the beta, which features 10 teams of four on large-scale maps. Players will “compete to take out enemies, collect uranium caches, locate Dirty Bombs scattered throughout the map, and successfully deposit their uranium into said bombs to detonate them and get the win.”

The Black Ops Cold War beta begins in early access for PS4 pre-orders tomorrow, Oct. 8.