Toronto Ultra sweep reigning Major winners to lock in CoD Champs finals spot

2022’s disappointing Call of Duty League Championships sixth-place finish for Toronto Ultra is well behind them as the squad swept current Major Five winners New York Subliners to secure their third CDL Champs grand final appearance in Las Vegas on June 17.

The Ultra went down at their home Major in May 2023 after securing an early series point, with the squad unable to put the Subliners away in the best-of-five. But this time, Toronto was not giving New York an inch in their Champs winner bracket final match.

Only Subliners’ Cesar “Skyz” Bueno managed to avoid a negative kill differential as the Ultra took complete control of the series, with Danish star Tobias “CleanX” Jønsson topping the server with 59 kills.

Ultra’s 3-0 sweep was the first for the weekend, with each series thus far seeing at least a single map going the way of the losing squad.

“We knew what they were gonna come out and do, we know how they play,” said Scrappy who, in a fiery post-game interview, revealed Toronto’s focus was to shut down Hydra as the rest of the team was “pretty ass.”

At no point did the Ultra feel threatened in the series as the casters and Vegas spectators could only watch on in horror at the “slaughter” occurring in front of their very eyes. After a comfortable Hardpoint win on Hydro, Ultra was tested early on Mercado in Search and Destroy, with the teams inseparable at 3-3.

But Hydra shifted up a gear, taking three straight rounds to push ahead to 2-0. Control on El Asilo remained, and it was as one-sided as matches get; all four Toronto members lifted on the server and, led by Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks’ 21 kills, the Ultra picked apart New York with ease.

Should Toronto Ultra get the job done this weekend, the CDL will have its first three European champions in history, with British duo Hicksy and Jamie “Insight” Craven, as well as CleanX just a single series away from glory.

It’s not over for the New York Subliners, however, with the team set to face the winner of Seattle Surge versus Atlanta FaZe in the loser bracket final later today at 8pm CT.

