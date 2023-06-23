Tips and tricks: How to win Warzone matches on MW2’s new map Vondel

With so many different Modern Warfare 2 players deep in the grind to the top of the leaderboards for season four, many Warzone enthusiasts are still getting a grip on how to properly play on the game’s newest battle royale map, Vondel.

The Dutch-inspired city is quite different when compared to the sandy dunes of Al Mazrah or the sweeping hills of Ashika Island, giving operators a fresh experience that will also force veterans and newcomers alike to change up their tactics and playstyles. Whether you’re in a group or riding it out solo, this map can get very intense in a short amount of time—and if you’re like me, it’ll lead to a quick trip back to the main menu.

Vondel provides plenty of new challenges with its snaking alleyways and canals, along with several clusters of closely-grouped homes that make rooftop battles the norm.

Here are some of the best tips to take home a dub on Vondel.

Hold the high ground for as long as possible

With so many areas of the map featuring clusters of three-story houses, it’s easy to get caught out on the ground by players taking refuge on a rooftop. Those on the higher ground will always have an advantage against those on the ground, so always try to find a way to an elevated position for each circle.

It’s also important to keep in mind just where ziplines are around a major building, so you don’t panic if you’re forced to jump down from a position after you’ve been pushed by an enemy team. Learning the zipline spots can be crucial in a gunfight where you must outmaneuver and outposition an enemy team.

Opt for mid-to-short range loadouts

Although you can use sniper rifles and other long-range options on Vondel, there are way too many buildings and obstacles that players can use for cover for ideal usage. The city doesn’t provide many open areas for snipers to thrive like Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, and there are too many buildings that can save a player if an enemy downs them from far away and tries to finish them off with a Precision Airstrike or Mortar Strike.

If you are using a sniper rifle, you’d better hope that you have the perfect angle to finish off a player, because you won’t have long before they duck back inside to armor up or get revived. Instead, build a loadout with your favorite assault rifle, sub-machine gun, or even a shotgun. I personally started using the Fennec 45 with an extended magazine, since its fast rate of fire makes it a menace in the narrow streets of Vondel and can shred through orange armor with ease.

From battling atop a crowded rooftop to scrapping it out inside the numerous buildings, there will be many more instances of close-range to mid-range combat on this map than in any other battle royale locale. Fights are also a lot more hectic since buildings provide so many different levels and escape routes, and a slow, long-range option will be almost useless in these types of situations.

Early zone control is key

Since the rooftops are prime positions to hold on Vondel, you’ll want to constantly gain early zone control, especially in the later stages of a game. On Al Mazrah or Ashika Island, there are some open areas where holding the edge of the zone can be more beneficial than finding an early center spot since it prevents you from getting surrounded by multiple teams.

On Vondel, however, there are barely any open areas where teams can get overwhelmed by sheer range and firepower. As a result, it is recommended to find early positioning among a rooftop in the next zone, so that you can take down any unfortunate opponents that are rotating late. You can also use this position to plan your next route of movement since you have free reign and aren’t limited by doorways, alleyways, and other obstacles found in the buildings or in the streets.

