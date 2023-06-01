TimTheTatman plays Warzone 2 in a lobby of Tims after his skin drops

Popular YouTube streamer Timthetatman and his fanbase have been hugely anticipating the drop of the creator’s skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. After it dropped, the streamer found himself surrounded by his own character, as he hopped into a game full of Timthetatmans.

The skin went live on May 31, with the streamer going live to celebrate the big launch. At the beginning of the stream, Tim asked his viewers to stream-snipe him, so they can enjoy a lobby full of players with his skin. “We are all going to queue in together. […] I’m basically telling you to stream snipe me,” he said—and it worked.

Immediately after queuing into the game, Tim saw a bunch of other Tims, which obviously made him excited. After a quick warmup, he called his viewers and players to drop into one position, so they could have one big Tim-fest, so to speak.

The position was quickly swarmed with Tims, which made it hard for the streamers to hold back his excitement and laughter. “I grossly underestimated the amount of people that were going to be in here,” Tim commented. And it’s hardly surprising. Having a Warzone 2 game with players using a single skin is more than impressive, even with such an enormous community.

For the rest of the game, Tim just spectated other players with his skin having fun and fighting for that sweet victory. In the end, one of the Tim skins emerged victorious, which sent the streamer into a celebration. With such a successful and entertaining Warzone 2 skin launch, though, everyone would be enjoying themselves.

