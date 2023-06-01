Too many options: CoD fans agree one weapon feature must be scrapped after Modern Warfare 2

Take it apart and put it back together.

The Gunsmith feature has been bombarded with hate from Modern Warfare 2 players this week, with a large portion of the Call of Duty community hoping it doesn’t make its way into the long-running franchise’s next title.

The CoD Gunsmith allows players to tinker with an in-depth variety of different weapon attachments, but it might be far too many for gamers who desire fewer “customization options.”

The community rallied behind an anti-customization warcry in a Reddit post on May 31 focused around the Gunsmith and how fed up with it many fans have become in recent years. Instead, gamers begged the Activision developers to reconsider bringing the feature into the next CoD title in favor of a more barebones alternative.

The Gunsmith’s sheer amount of customizable attachments and skins seems to be overwhelming for most CoD gamers, a fact many of them raised in the May 31 Reddit thread in question. Players agreed the weapon attachments had been “watered down” to make it appear more in-depth—and the community misses the old days.

Previously, in the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, players had multiple skins and attachments to pick from. CoD fans believe those attachments served more of a purpose, instead of the optics and barrels of today’s iterations.

However, some members of the community took the other side of the growing CoD argument and claimed the Gunsmith feature was a great addition in the first place and it shouldn’t be scrapped entirely. Instead, they attribute the problem to “inconsequential attachments” which don’t add anything new or interesting to gameplay.

Multiple CoD fans believe Gunsmiths from games gone by should be the stock standard for future weapon customization. In particular, the options from Modern Warfare (2019) seemed to be a crowd favorite, especially with its rewarding reticle challenges.

Now fans are hopingthe Activision devs take the CoD gunsmith feature back to the drawing board after Modern Warfare 2—especially after the fans tore it apart.

