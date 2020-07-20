This week’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare playlist update includes Shoot the Ship 24/7, Stimulus Duos in Warzone

Shoot the Ship 24/7 and Stimulus Duos highlight the additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week.

Activision announced this week’s playlist refresh on the Call of Duty blog, revealing the return of the popular Shoot the Ship 24/7 playlist, which is all Shipment and Shoot House all the time.

For Warzone, meanwhile, Stimulus Duos is the main difference in Verdansk. The mode allows you to respawn when you have enough cash in your inventory when you die. Other Warzone modes this week are Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads, and Plunder Quads.

Elsewhere, three-vs-three Gunfight Snipers Only will test the skills of any marksman on small maps, Reinfected Ground War ups the size of the mode’s maps, and Cranked rewards players for kills in rapid succession.

The first teaser for Modern Warfare season five revealed that a train could be coming to the Warzone map, so changes are aplenty over the next few weeks. For those looking to finish this season’s battle pass, there will be a tier sale beginning on July 21.

Season five of Modern Warfare and Warzone looks like it’ll kick off on Aug. 5.