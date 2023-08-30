The worst multiplayer maps in CoD history, ranked

Some of the most iconic maps from the first-person shooter genre come from the Call of Duty series. Highrise from the original Modern Warfare 2, Nuketown from the Black Ops series, and Shipment from Call of Duty 4 are all maps that are immediately recognizable and loved by most gamers in the FPS community.

However, it’s not always rainbows and roses when it comes to multiplayer maps in CoD. There are often more maps that are widely disliked by fans than there are maps that are loved. These are the maps that were voted against back when map voting was a feature and today, players will simply leave the lobby if one of these maps shows up. While they might not be as memorable as the widely adored maps from the franchise, they are remembered all the same

It’s important to remember that these are my opinions based on my experience with CoD and these maps specifically, so don’t be shocked if you happen to see your all-time favorite map show up on this list.

10. USS Texas

USS Texas. Image via Activision

Let’s start off with a map either hated or loved by players. I’m someone who absolutely despises USS Texas from WWII. For starters, the map layout makes little sense, as you can see the other side of the map from either spawn point. This makes flanking nearly impossible, as snipers would sit in the back of the map and pick players off from hundreds of meters away. Not to mention, the middle was about as clustered as it could get.

9. Downturn

Downturn. Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 from 2011 has some fantastic maps, but Downturn is not among them. The map’s setting is unique enough, as you get to run through a ravaged downtown New York City. However, the flow of the map is completely out of whack, with a gaping hole right in the middle that’s surrounded by cars and buildings for players to hide near. Going on a killstreak on Downturn is extremely difficult due to the massive congestion that fills up the playable space.

8. Bloc

Bloc. Image via Activision

CoD 4 delivers some memorable maps that hold a special place in the hearts of many players, given the fact it was where many started their CoD journey. However, there is no place for nostalgia on this list, and Bloc is an inherently awful map. There are numerous two-story buildings for players to hide in that all surround a massive central courtyard. Best of luck to whoever braves the courtyard, as you’re almost certain to get shot by someone who could be in several different places. Navigating Bloc to find enemies is like trying to find a needle in a haystack, and you usually get burned for playing aggressively whatsoever.

7. Red Star

Red Star. Image via Activision

These next few maps all have a similar theme, which I’m sure you’ll be able to figure out quickly enough. I’ll start with Red Star from Vanguard, though. For one, it’s a snowy map, which already makes it difficult to see enemies. If that wasn’t enough, it’s the size of three regularly-sized multiplayer maps and has buildings with three to four stories. If you tried to play six-vs-six on this map, you would be looking for enemies for minutes on end.

6. Wasteland

Wasteland. Image via Activision

That’s right, the map that produced so many iconic maps from the original MW2 takes the sixth spot on this list. Wasteland is where many players were able to get their first Tactical Nuke or even hit some amazing sniper clips. All of this does not excuse the fact that Wasteland is a terrible map. There is so much open space on the outskirts of the map that makes it nearly impossible to know where an enemy is hiding. You could be shot by a player using a thermal scope in a spot that you can’t even see.

Add in the fact that the middle bunker is a haven for corner campers and you could noobtube enemies directly from your spawn and you have yourself a memorable, but badly designed multiplayer map.

5. Derail

Derail. Image via Activision

With how many tremendous maps the original MW2 maps had, people seem to forget there were some absolute duds as well. While Wasteland was able to stay in the good graces of fans due to its unique design, the same can’t be said for Derail. Another large, snowy map, Derail was almost universally hated immediately after MW2 was released in 2009. It’s both wide open and congested at the same time, which doesn’t promote many playstyles aside from sitting in a building and hoping an enemy comes looking for you.

4. Gustav Cannon

Gustav Cannon. | Image via Activision

Have you picked up on the aforementioned theme yet? Gustav Cannon from WWII was intended to be a quirky map by the developers at Sledgehammer Games. They made it solely for the purpose of being unique, and that direction usually leads to a badly designed map. While there was some fun to be had on Gustav Cannon, like trickshotting off of the central cannon, it doesn’t have anything else going for it.

3. Stonehaven

Stonehaven. | Image via Activision

Our first Ghosts entry on the list is not a surprise in the slightest to veteran CoD players. Stonehaven was the largest map ever released in CoD at the time of Ghosts’ arrival, and this made for some horrendous gameplay. It took what seemed like hours to reach the other side of the map and you were lucky to even make it there, as a sniper would likely take you out long before you could enter the opposing team’s base. I can’t think of a single good memory I have on Stonehaven, so it takes the cake as the worst “large scale” multiplayer map in CoD history.

2. Picadilly

Picadilly. Image via Activision

Perhaps the most polarizing map in the history of the franchise. The first time you played Picadilly, you either loved it or you hated it. There was no in-between, and players usually didn’t change their minds about the map after forming an opinion. For me, there was no saving Picadilly. The number of cars and buses, the long run to get to the center of the map, and the easy spawn-trapping methods make this map a complete miss.

1. Santa Sena Border Crossing

Santa Sena Border Crossing. | Image via Activision

It’s time for the granddaddy of them all. The newest map on this list is also the worst map in CoD history, in my opinion. Santa Sena Border Crossing is the worst idea for a map by any FPS developer ever, and has zero redeeming qualities whatsoever. There are over a hundred cars to climb through in the middle of Santa Sena and your only flank option is through a small and narrow street or sidewalk.

To make matters worse, all of the cars could explode when hit with a grenade, putting your life in total danger as soon as you spawn in (this was changed recently). Suffice to say, Santa Sena is a map that should remain a dark spot on MW2 2022 multiplayer.

