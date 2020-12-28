The best Type 63 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the weaponry is all about high damage and decent range. Both are needed to dominate the huge battle royale map.

Much like the DMR 14, the Type 63 is a powerhouse semi-auto rifle under the tactical rifle class of weapons that was added to Warzone alongside season one in Black Ops Cold War.

When equipped with the right attachments, the Type 63 can be absolutely monstrous on Verdansk, chunking down enemies and their armor in just a handful of well-placed shots.

Here's the best Type 63 loadout in Warzone.

The best Type 63 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

Barrel: 16.4" Rapid Fire

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag

These attachments help the Type 63 shine by increasing its accuracy, range, fire rate, and control, all while keeping you off of the radar thanks to the GRU Silencer.

This Type 63 loadout can bring down enemies in three or four shots with ease—and that's just body shots. It can be even quicker if you hit a headshot or two. And with this gun, accuracy is a breeze.

Just make sure to bring a submachine gun or high-powered pistol with you for close-quarters engagements and medium-range gunfights. The Type 63 will get outclassed by high fire-rate guns when in close proximity. But at range, there aren't many guns that are better right now.