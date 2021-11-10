The best SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard

You probably already know what it is.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is here and it has quite a few options for submachine gun players to sink their teeth into when hopping online.

Submachine guns are a key part of any first-person shooter, even World War II games like Vanguard. In CoD especially, where competitive teams are usually made up of two assault rifle players and two SMG players, SMG play is vital when it comes to moving around the map and gunning down enemies swiftly. It’s important to know which SMG gives you the best shot at victory.

Remember that metas change and guns move up and down the tier list with each update. Sledgehammer could make one SMG way better in a patch down the line, so make sure to check back to see which SMG is at the top of the board.

Here’s the current best SMG in Vanguard.

The best SMG in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Strife Compensator

Strife Compensator Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

It wouldn’t be a World War II-era game without a dominant MP-40—and Vanguard is no different. The Germans’ SMG of choice is the SMG of choice for players everywhere, from pub-stompers to GB ladder stars and pro players like OpTic Shotzzy.

It’s possible that the MP-40 could receive a nerf in the future, but for now, this is the go-to gun for SMG players, run-and-gunners, and everyone who wants a quick kill in close-to-medium range engagements on any map.

Honorable mention

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling

CGC 12″ Cooling Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags

.45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

The M1928, or Tommy Gun, is a solid second option for SMG players due to its high fire rate. The Tommy shreds up close but struggles mightily at longer rangers, which makes it second fiddle to the MP-40 for the foreseeable future.