The best SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is here and it has quite a few options for submachine gun players to sink their teeth into when hopping online.
Submachine guns are a key part of any first-person shooter, even World War II games like Vanguard. In CoD especially, where competitive teams are usually made up of two assault rifle players and two SMG players, SMG play is vital when it comes to moving around the map and gunning down enemies swiftly. It’s important to know which SMG gives you the best shot at victory.
Remember that metas change and guns move up and down the tier list with each update. Sledgehammer could make one SMG way better in a patch down the line, so make sure to check back to see which SMG is at the top of the board.
Here’s the current best SMG in Vanguard.
The best SMG in Vanguard
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 32 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
It wouldn’t be a World War II-era game without a dominant MP-40—and Vanguard is no different. The Germans’ SMG of choice is the SMG of choice for players everywhere, from pub-stompers to GB ladder stars and pro players like OpTic Shotzzy.
It’s possible that the MP-40 could receive a nerf in the future, but for now, this is the go-to gun for SMG players, run-and-gunners, and everyone who wants a quick kill in close-to-medium range engagements on any map.
Honorable mention
- Muzzle: G28 Compensator
- Barrel: CGC 12″ Cooling
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: CGC S Adjustable
- Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop
- Magazine: .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: Quick
The M1928, or Tommy Gun, is a solid second option for SMG players due to its high fire rate. The Tommy shreds up close but struggles mightily at longer rangers, which makes it second fiddle to the MP-40 for the foreseeable future.