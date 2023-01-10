There’s nothing quite like landing long-range headshots on unsuspecting opponents as they loot in Warzone 2.

There are several sniper rifles, marksman rifles, and battle rifles to do this with in the battle royale game, but one of the best tools for this task is the Signal 50 sniper rifle.

According to its description in the game, the Signal 50 features “a reciprocating barrel that mitigates the recoil of the devastating .50 cal cartridge.” The sniper is an “anti-materiel rifle” that’s “built for consistent shots on target to take out anything you aim at.”

Here are the best attachments to use on the Signal 50 in Warzone 2.

Best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50 Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

29″ TV Kilo-50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -0.75in

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity Damage Range: +0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.45oz

SA Finesse Grip

Why this is the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2

One-hit kill potential is the name of the game with this Signal 50 loadout, offering increases to damage, range, accuracy, and handling. The Signal 50 is extremely satisfying to shoot with a very fast rechambering speed for a bolt-action sniper rifle, offering a fire rate that nearly feels semi-automatic. These attachments will help with all of it.

As is always the case in Warzone 2, make sure to have both a long-range and close-range option for weapons in your inventory. Since the Signal 50 is all about hitting snipes from afar, make sure to pair it with a submachine gun or assault rifle of your choosing.

Best perk package for Signal 50 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Scout (Scavenger and Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost)

Warzone 2’s unfortunate system for perks means you’re limited to pre-selected perk packages instead of having the ability to make your own for your loadout drops in-game. Because of this, if you’re using a sniper-focused loadout like with the Signal 50, then Scout is your best option.

Best equipment for Signal 50 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun or Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal: Throwing Knife or Claymore

For a sniper’s equipment, it all depends on playstyle. If you like to run and gun and use your sniper as a support weapon, then use the stun and throwing knife. If you’re slow and more methodical in how you play BR, then use the heartbeat sensor and claymore to protect yourself.