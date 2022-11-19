In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.

There are five sidearms in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and most of them can be unlocked by simply progressing in the game. Players can expect more sidearms to be added in upcoming seasons. You’ll also need to know which are the best sidearms to use to have an advantage in any of the game modes.

Here are the best sidearms to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best sidearms to use in Call of Duty MW2

5) P890

Screengrab via Activision

The P890 is fifth on the list of the best sidearms to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. This weapon has a decent fire rate, recoil control, and mobility, but lacks in other key areas. The P890 is automatically unlocked when you start the game, and it has 27 levels of progression.

While its base stats might be a little higher than other sidearms, the P890 is not equally effective. Although it can take down opponents with just a couple of bullets aimed at the head in close quarters, other sidearms only require one shot.

4) X12

Screengrab via Activision

The X12 pistol ranks fourth in this list of best sidearms to use in Modern Warfare 2. You can unlock this weapon by reaching account level 31. Although it’s better than the P890, this weapon falls short in front of the .50 GS, X13 Auto, and Basilisk. Despite having a high recoil control, fire rate, and handling, this weapon doesn’t have the same effectiveness.

You’ll need to fire at least two bullets as headshots to get an elimination at close range. This weapon has 20 levels of progression, and we recommend leveling it up quickly to unlock the X13 Auto. As for attachments, it is best to go with a barrel, muzzle, rear grip, magazine, and optic attachment for the X12 pistol.

3) .50 GS

Screengrab via Activision

The .50 GS is another reliable sidearm in Modern Warfare 2, and players will recognize this gun as the Desert Eagle. This gun boasts high mobility and recoil control but lacks fire rate and accuracy. Ideally, players need to equip attachments that make the .50 GS overpowered at close range. Its first-shot accuracy allows you to get easy one-tap kills with headshots.

The .50 GS also has the Akimbo Rear Grip, allowing players to dual-wield this pistol. This attachment unlocks at level 17, and it’s one of the best ones to use with this sidearm. The .50 GS has 27 levels of progression, unlocking different attachments as you level up. Bring it up to level 27 quickly to unlock this sidearm’s Weapon Tuning feature.

2) X13 Auto

Screengrab via Activision

The X13 Auto is perhaps a contender for the best sidearm in Modern Warfare 2, but it is overshadowed by the Basilisk in certain key areas. This weapon unlocks when you progress with the X12 to level 10. This is an auto-firing sidearm with a high fire rate, handling, and mobility. Once you unlock its attachments, start equipping them and use the gun in different game modes. We recommend equipping a laser, barrel, muzzle, magazine, and rear grip to make the X13 Auto more effective.

This weapon becomes deadly when you use it along with a run-and-gun class. For instance, if you are using the Fennec 45 as a Primary, then it’s best to choose the X13 Auto as a sidearm. Even if the Fennec 45 runs out of bullets, you can swap the sidearm quickly to get an easy elimination. The X13 Auto also has an easy-to-memorize recoil pattern, allowing adept players to spray down opponents even at mid-range.

1) Basilisk

Screengrab via Activision

The Basilisk stands tall as the best sidearm to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for several reasons. The Basilisk excels in recoil control and mobility but falls short in fire rate and range. This weapon is designed for close-range combat, but players with precise aiming skills can even get eliminations from mid-range. The Basilisk will remind players of Modern Warfare (2018) as the Akimbo rear grip and .500 Snake Shot ammunition are available in MW2. Once you unlock these two attachments, equip them and start hunting heads.

Basilisk’s first-shot accuracy makes the weapon one of the deadliest sidearms in the game. You can effectively one-shot opponents as long as you’re aiming for the head. The Basilisk has 29 levels of progression, and we highly recommend players level this gun up quickly. Play game modes like Free For All, Hardpoint, Domination, and Team Deathmatch in maps like Shoot House. This makes it easier to find enemies and farm eliminations.