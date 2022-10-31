Modern Warfare 2 and its 51 weapons at launch have arrived, giving players the opportunity to level them up and figure out which ones are worth grinding for.

Run-and-gun players could have a field day with the game’s eight different submachine guns available on day one. They’re decently varied and have their own strengths and weaknesses, but they’re all good for playing the game like a speed demon.

The pacing of MW2 is what you make of it, but the time-to-kill is so fast in this CoD that you’re going to want to be able to quickly bring up your gun while moving and spray the enemy down. It might be more conducive to hard-scope around every corner in the game, but that gets quite old after a while.

Here’s the best class to run and gun with in MW2 multiplayer.

Best run and gun class in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Laser : Schlager PEG Box IV

: Schlager PEG Box IV Stock : Markeev R7 Stock

: Markeev R7 Stock Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Speed is the name of the game when it comes to this loadout. You’ll be flying around the map and dealing high damage at close to mid-range with the Vaznev-9K, a favorite for SMG players in MW2’s earliest days. The 45 Round Mag is especially nice because you will have to reload less, keeping you in the fight longer.

Related: How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Battle Hardened, Double Time, and Fast Hands will all speed up your movement along with your reload speed and grenade-throwing. You will be able to outmaneuver assault rifle or LMG players with swiftness, while also being ready to move on to the next Hardpoint or Domination flag to keep the Ws flowing.