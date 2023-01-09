With over 50 weapons to choose from, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a gun for basically everybody, including the MX9 submachine gun.

The MX9 is part of the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 assault rifle all the way to level 13.

It is described in-game as “a submachine gun conversion of the rifle receiver” and is an SMG that “performs well at close to mid-range.” It’s basically the AUG SMG of previous CoD games in the franchise.

Here’s the best set of attachments and equipment to use with the MX9 in Warzone 2.

Best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Singuard MKV Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

Singuard MKV Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Comb: FTAC C11 Riser Recoil Stabilization: +0.35in Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.20in

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45in

Bruen Q900 Grip

Why this is the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2

This set of attachments will accentuate the MX9’s strengths, including its accuracy and handling, while also buffing its damage and range a little bit. The only negation to the weapon’s visual statistics is in mobility, which is fine because as an SMG, it’s already pretty high in that department.

The MX9 is a highly maneuverable SMG, hampered only by its range, which is a common thread across all of MW2’s submachine guns. In Warzone 2 especially, it’s meant to be paired up with a long-range option in another slot, so be sure to pick up your favorite AR or sniper to run with this build.

Best perk package for MX9 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Until Warzone 2 allows players to customize their own perks, Specter is the best one to use for all-purpose gameplay in BR. Double Time is nice because it keeps you moving quickly, and Ghost is great to keep your stealth level. Tracker and Spotter are just icing on the cake.

Best equipment for MX9 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Stun grenades are the meta in Warzone 2 simply because they are powerful enough to win a gunfight against any enemy, rendering them useless for a few seconds. For lethals, pick your poison depending on if you want to explode your foes or finish them off from a distance with a blade.