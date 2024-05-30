The best Kar98k loadout in MW3

The Kar98k is available again in Call of Duty after Modern Warfare 3 season four went live on May 29.

The iconic Kar98k, one of the most popular snipers, can be unlocked through MW3’s season four battle pass. As veteran CoD players would expect, this version of the Kar98k feels incredible because of its ADS speed, letting you run around the maps in multiplayer and quickscope your opponents.

Here’s the best loadout for Kar98k in MW3 multiplayer.

Best Kar98k loadout in MW3

It’s back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Kar98k is available as a Marksman Rifle in MW3, capable of one-shot kills if you hit the upper torso of your opponents in the multiplayer. The weapon boasts a swift ADS, so we leaned toward improving its handling and accuracy, allowing you to hit your quickscopes comfortably.

Best Kar98k attachments in MW3

Barrel: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic: Range Caller V3.4 Optic

Range Caller V3.4 Optic Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

We kick off the best Kar98k build in MW3 with the Bryson Carbine-S Barrel, which buffs your Aim Walking Speed, Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, and ADS speed. The SL Razorhawk Laser Light further improves the rifle’s handling, especially when firing after a sprint, and lowers the ADS time.

While you can use the Kar98k without an Optic, we recommend running the Range Caller V3.4, which significantly increases the range without huge downsides. The No Stock is a must if you want to be quick on your feet and constantly reposition. Finally, the DR-6 Handstop buffs your mobility and adds little to the ADS speed as well.

