This LMG should be on your radar in the meta.

Light machine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are multifunctional weapons, especially when equipping them with unique attachments in the Gunsmith. The HCR 56 is one of these LMGs.

The HCR 56 is the LMG of the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, which also includes the STB 556 assault rifle and MX9 SMG. You gain access to the HCR 56 when you rank up the STB 556 all the way to level 20.

“Used for squad support or solo hunting, the HCR 56 lays out full auto fire from a controllable receiver,” according to its in-game description. That’s just a long-winded way of saying that this is the LMG version of the AUG from previous CoD games.

Here’s the best loadout for the HCR 56 LMG in Warzone 2.

Best HCR 56 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

Harbinger D20 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: 0.70G Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

5.56 High Velocity

Why this is the best HCR 56 loadout in Warzone 2

This loadout pays major dividends when buffing the accuracy of the HCR 56 in a huge way. Not only that, but the loadout will give a buff to its damage, fire rate, and recoil control too, making it feel like more of a heavy assault rifle than an LMG.

The only downside to using the HCR as an LMG is its smaller magazine size. It starts out at 60 and can be increased to 100 with a different magazine, but this group of attachments is the best available at this point in time.

Best perk package for HCR 56 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time and Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Right now, players can only select from pre-made perk packages in Warzone 2. They cannot make their own. It’s an annoying decision, but for the time being, the Specter perk package is the best one that you can use for a variety of situations and loadouts.

Best equipment for HCR 56 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Stun grenades are currently the most annoying tactical option to use in BR, so make sure to throw them on all of your loadouts. The same can be said for the throwing knife, which is great for dealing quick powerful damage or finishing off downed enemies from afar to save ammo.