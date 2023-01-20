The journey to finding your favorite gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a long, winding, neverending road.

Weapons are buffed and nerfed frequently, and new guns are added all the time. Plus it doesn’t help that there were 50-plus guns to begin with at Warzone 2’s launch. One of those weapons, the FTAC Recon battle rifle, hasn’t seen much playing time. But it’s a gun that fans of the M4 and semi-auto guns might find a home with.

The FTAC Recon is “a high-powered .458 battle rifle that delivers severe damage at medium range,” and medium range is exactly where you want to stay with this weapon. If an enemy rushes at you, you can quickly switch to full auto mode to try and spray them down, but it’s not recommended due to the gun’s smaller magazine size.

Here’s the best way to load up the FTAC Recon with attachments to make it viable in Warzone 2.

Best FTAC Recon loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5″

Bull Rider 16.5″ Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Far: -1.65in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: .458 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70g Bullet Velocity: +9.00gr

.458 High Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

Why this is the best FTAC Recon loadout in Warzone 2

The FTAC is pretty maneuverable for a battle rifle in Warzone 2, so you can forget about worrying about buffing its mobility and handling stats. This gun struggles with its recoil control and accuracy, so this loadout will fix that problem rather swiftly thanks to some specific attachments and tuning. These five attachments will buff the FTAC Recon’s range, accuracy, and recoil control, all of which are key when it comes to picking up kills and victories alike in Warzone 2.

Best perks for FTAC Recon in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

As with the majority of loadouts you can run in the battle royale, this perk package should suit you well. It works for SMG loadouts as well as it does marksman rifle or battle rifle loadouts since it’s so flexible and covers the bases needed in Warzone 2’s game modes.

Best equipment for FTAC Recon in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash or Stun

Flash or Stun Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

You can mix and match these four items together to find any degree of success because all four of them are the best at what they do. Flashes will blind, stuns will slow, semtexes will explode, and throwing knifes will impale your enemy from a distance.