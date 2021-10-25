The best deadzone settings in Call of Duty: Warzone

When two players are evenly matched in Call of Duty: Warzone, their aim usually decides who walks out alive and who goes back to the main menu.

Decent aim isn’t always a must to make it to the late stages of a Warzone match, but you’ll need to be able to seal the deal to win matches. Practicing will be key to improving your aim. Doing it with the right settings can make it easier to perfect your aim and finding the best controller settings for your playstyle can take a while.

While hotkeys and sensitivity settings are all important, the deadzone setting plays a more significant role in determining how accurate a player can be. This setting basically adjusts how sensitive your movement sticks are to motion.

Extremely precise players will prioritize lower deadzone levels since it’ll allow them to demonstrate their reflexes. If you misuse your movement speeds too often or specialize in using sniper rifles, increasing the deadzone setting for your controller can make it easier for you to aim.

Finding the perfect deadzone setting will require players to experiment on their own, but the settings below can be considered as a nice all-around option. Feel free to adjust them in-game since each personal change can make them a better fit for you.

Deadzone: 0.05

Five to six Vertical Stick Sensitivity: Five to six Setting your sensitivity to around five and six will compliment your deadzone setting nicely. If you move your camera more often in a horizontal way compared to vertical, you can also keep your vertical sensitivity slightly lower than horizontal to make sure you keep your camera at headshot height.

If you’d also like to optimize the rest of your controller settings, you can check out the best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone. You can search the web for the settings of your favorite Warzone players and try their configurations to see if they fit your playstyle, too.