The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

A Call of Duty player is only as good as their controller settings allow them to be.
You could be just a few settings tweaks away from becoming the best CoD player you've ever been. It's important to experiment with some of the game's options to see what works best for you. Settings like ADS Sensitivity and button layout are huge, so it's up to you to find what works best for your playstyle.
Whether you're using a Scuf controller, a DualShock 4, or an Xbox Elite, it's important to have the right game settings when playing in Warzone or even Modern Warfare to help maximize your chances for success.
Here are some suggestions on how to set up your controller settings for success and wins in Warzone or Modern Warfare.
Controller options
BR Button Layout: Tactical
Stick Layout Preset: Default
Invert Vertical Look: Disabled
Deadzone: 0.05
Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
Aim Response Curve Type: Standard
Controller Vibration: Enabled
Weapons
Aim Assist: Standard
Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
Equipment Behavior: Hold
Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap
Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Disabled
Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
Movement
Slide Behavior: Tap
Auto Move Forward: Disabled
Automatic Sprint: Disabled
Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled
Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled