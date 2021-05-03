The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

A Call of Duty player is only as good as their controller settings allow them to be.

You could be just a few settings tweaks away from becoming the best CoD player you've ever been. It's important to experiment with some of the game's options to see what works best for you. Settings like ADS Sensitivity and button layout are huge, so it's up to you to find what works best for your playstyle.

Whether you're using a Scuf controller, a DualShock 4, or an Xbox Elite, it's important to have the right game settings when playing in Warzone or even Modern Warfare to help maximize your chances for success.

Here are some suggestions on how to set up your controller settings for success and wins in Warzone or Modern Warfare.

Controller options

Screengrab via Activision

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Deadzone: 0.05

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Controller Vibration: Enabled

Weapons

Screengrab via Activision

Aim Assist: Standard

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Disabled

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Movement

Screengrab via Activision

Slide Behavior: Tap

Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Automatic Sprint: Disabled

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled