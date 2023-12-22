The best COR 45 loadout in Warzone season one

Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone devalued the need to carry a pistol around. The only weapon you can use while fighting underwater is a sidearm. For maps with large bodies of water like Vondel or Ashika Island, players use one of the weapon slots on a pistol instead.

Raven Software understood this put some players at a disadvantage, so the devs made a quality-of-life change for the latest battle royale that automatically gives players a pistol while swimming, climbing a ladder, or peeking over an edge.

On top of that, Overkill is now a default Perk, so players no longer need to waste a slot to use two primary weapons. In other words, you don’t see too many pistols in Warzone these days, but the COR 45 deserves attention.

This is the best loadout for the COR 45 in Warzone battle royale.

Best COR 45 loadout in Warzone

The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The COR 45 with the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit is not easy to use because it is a burst weapon, firing one shot when holding the trigger down and another after letting go. If players can master the unique pistol, they will dominate Warzone, as it boasts the fastest time-to-kill speed among short-range meta weapons, according to stats provided by TrueGameData.

When you look at a time-to-kill speed chart with every meta close-range meta weapon, the COR 45 stands head and shoulder above the rest of the competition. For example, from zero meters, the COR 45 can down an enemy in 525 milliseconds, and the next best weapon can only pull off the feat in 600 milliseconds.

Best COR 45 build in Warzone

Muzzle: Corvus Series-D

Corvus Series-D Stock: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Drum

40 Round Drum Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Conversion Kit: XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

It all starts with the XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit, which improves the pistol’s rate of fire by 100 percent, bullet velocity by 40 percent, damage range by 30 percent, and horizontal recoil by 69.8 percent at the cost of mobility.

Despite horizontal recoil improving, this pistol still suffers from a hard-to-control recoil pattern. So, we opted to use the Granular Grip, DR-6 Handstop, and Corvus Series-D because all three attachments help with recoil control and gun kick. With all three attachments working in unison, there should be no issue taking on any gunfight up to 25 meters away.

Finally, we round out this loadout with a 40 Round Drum, so taking on multiple enemies at once is easier.

Best COR 45 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Resupply Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: MTZ-Interceptor or Pulemyot 762

MTZ-Interceptor or Pulemyot 762 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We made a minor change after weeks of using the same perk package. Instead of Tempered, using Resupply in the third Perk slot makes more sense. Although reaching full armor with two plates instead of three is helpful, the current meta makes pushing across an open area nearly impossible.

Resupply allows players to recharge smoke grenades every 50 seconds, so it’s easier to rotate without the fear of getting killed by a one-shot sniper rifle or three-shot marksman rifle. Double Time helps in the same category, improving Tac Sprint duration and the refresh rate.

Along the same line of thinking, High Alert provides a ping whenever an enemy is looking in your direction. And finally, Sleight of Hand improves reload times.

We recommend pairing the pistol with a long-range meta weapon such as the MTZ-Interceptor or Pulemyot 762.

Finally, you can’t beat the one-two punch of a smoke and frag grenade combo.