The best Combat Shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Shotgun players, get ready to have some fun and enjoy mayhem in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The Combat Shotgun is one of four shotguns in Vanguard at launch. While it doesn’t have the firepower of some of the other weapons, it’s strongest when used as a shotgun to aim down sights with and fight at a bit of a longer range than something like the Gracey Auto.

In Vanguard, the Combat Shotgun seems like it’s based on a Winchester shotgun, like the Model 1912, or M12. This type of gun was mass produced for decades and used widely in both World War I and World War II.

Here’s how to use the Combat Shotgun in the gunsmith in Vanguard.

Best Combat Shotgun loadout in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Framble 23″ No. 4M

Framble 23″ No. 4M Optic: Mk. 8 Reflector

Mk. 8 Reflector Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable

CGC 3M Adjustable Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube

12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Packed Powder Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The Combat Shotgun is best when kitted for range and damage. With the right attachments, like the set of 10 above, you can one-shot enemies from some pretty ludicrous range. It’s a dominant gun on small to medium maps, especially in tight corridors or choke points.

These attachments will buff the magazine size as well as its long-range accuracy. The Vital Proficiency is also strong because shots to the chest and above should be one-hit kills from a variety of ranges.