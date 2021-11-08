The best Gracey Auto shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Out of the four shotguns in Call of Duty: Vanguard at launch, the Gracey Auto might be the best.

The real-life counterpart to the Gracey Auto is likely the Winchester Model 1911 shotgun. It was a self-loading, recoil-operated shotgun produced from 1911 to 1925 and it was nicknamed “The Widowmaker” for design and safety flaws.

Shotguns in World War II were used for close-range engagements like clearing out trenches. The same is true for the Gracey Auto. It shouldn’t be used for anything more than close-range engagements, as is the case with most shotguns, but it’s especially true here.

Here’s how to best load up your Gracey Auto with attachments in Vanguard.

Best Gracey Auto loadout in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: A5 Smoothbore

A5 Smoothbore Barrel: CGC 22″ Rapid

CGC 22″ Rapid Stock: Chariot Sport

Chariot Sport Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Magazine: 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums

12 Gauge 10 Round Drums Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Packed Powder Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Profiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Fully Loaded

The Gracey Auto is best when used as a hip-firing, full-auto spray machine to clear out small rooms. It struggles at range and always will, regardless of how many attachments you spec it for. It’s a niche weapon that’s used best in close-range scenarios.

When pub-stomping with friends, it’s good to have a Gracey Auto class for when maps like Das Haus and Dome come up. It can be used as a fun alternative to an SMG on the game’s smaller maps. If you want to get even more devious, swap out the Packed Powder ammo type for Incendiary and laugh as your enemies burn.