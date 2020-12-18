The best Cold War AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

The addition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s weapons into Warzone can be confusing at times considering there are some new guns that have the same exact name as old ones already in-game.

Black Ops Cold War’s AUG is different from Modern Warfare’s AUG. The new game’s gun is a tactical burst rifle, while last year’s model, also in Warzone, is a submachine gun.

The injection of 30 new guns into Warzone’s meta has been a welcome change, offering players a ton of variety when it comes to loadouts in Verdansk. The AUG is definitely a weapon worth checking out, too.

Here’s the best way to equip the Cold War AUG in Warzone.

The best Black Ops Cold War AUG loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 19.8″ Task Force

Optic: Visiontech 2X

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

These attachments help maximize the AUG’s range and stability, turning it into a laser beam at mid-range and longer. It’s an excellent option for a primary weapon in the battle royale.

The optic can easily be swapped out for the Axial Arms 3X scope, which offers longer range. Either way, you’ll want to use this gun at long distances in the hills of Verdansk.

Keep your distance with this AUG and switch to a close-range weapon like an SMG or shotgun when pushing buildings or other close-quarters engagements in Warzone.